Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother-in-law, Mohamed Shiabdeen Ismat, has been ordered to be released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The 44-year-old brother-in-law was recently arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a young woman who worked as a domestic helper at the MP Bathiudeen’s official residence from 2015 to 2019.

When the case was taken up today (August 16), Chief Magistrate Buddhika C. Ragala ordered the suspect to be released on a personal bail worth Rs. 500,000.

Further, the suspect was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.