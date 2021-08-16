Cabinet reshuffle: seven ministerial portfolios change

Cabinet reshuffle: seven ministerial portfolios change

August 16, 2021   12:34 pm

Prof. G. L. Peiris has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister while Dinesh Gunawardena is the new Education Minister following the Cabinet reshuffle today.

According to the President’s Media Division, Pavithra Wanniarachchi has been appointed as the Minister of Transport while Keheliya Rambukwella is the new Minister of Health.

Gamini Lokuge has been given the portfolio of Minister of Power while Dullas Alahapperuma is appointed as the new Minister of Mass Media.

Namal Rajapaksa has been given a new ministerial portfolio of ‘Development Coordination and Supervision’ in addition to his existing Cabinet portfolios of youth Affairs and Sports.  

Prof. G. L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign Affairs 

Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Education 

Pavithra Wanniarachchi – Minister of Transport

Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health 

Gamini Lokuge – Minister of Power

Dullas Alahapperuma – Minister of Mass Media 

Namal Rajapaksa – Minister of Development Coordination and Supervision (in addition to Youth Affairs and Sports)  

