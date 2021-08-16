SSP Nihal Thalduwa appointed new Police Spokesman

SSP Nihal Thalduwa appointed new Police Spokesman

August 16, 2021   02:14 pm

Senior Superintendent of Police (SPP) Nihal Thalduwa has been appointed as the new Police Media Spokesman, with effect from today (16).

He will take over from Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, who has served in the position on four separate occasions.  

Nihal Thalduwa is an Attorney-at-Law and currently serves as the Director of the Police Media Division.

He had previously served as Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) as well as the head of the Western Province Intelligence Unit.

He had also served as the Superintendent of Police for Jaffna District. 

