The Ministry of Health says that another 2,325 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospital, as Sri Lanka’s total recoveries surpassed 312,000 on Monday.

The tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country thus far is 358,608.

The total number of Covid-19 recoveries has now reached 312,057 while over 40,000 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals and treatment centers.