Cabraal on logic behind nighttime curfews

State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal says that social gatherings such as parties that had taken place in the nighttime had led to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the country.

The State Minister of Finance, Capital Markets, and State Enterprise Reforms explained the reasoning behind the nighttime curfew imposed in the country, joining the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program today (August 16).

Sri Lanka imposed a quarantine curfew, effective island-wide, from 10.00 pm to 04.00 am daily.

He said, “This has been especially imposed so that people stay at home at night instead of gathering and partying. It has been revealed at points that parties have spread this [Delta] variant. That is the reasoning here. This [curfew] has been imposed as an answer to that.”

He further said that the public too should act safely while being conscious of this, even if there was no curfew.

Meanwhile, Cabraal refuted various rumors circulating on social media that his son’s wedding was to be held today.

Stating that there was no truth in these rumors, he added that both his sons have already married.