Cut down public circulation by 80-90 percent - GMOA

The Government Medical Officers’ Association urges the government to cut down public circulation in society by 80% to 90% to control the spread of COVID-19.

Issuing a statement, the GMOA says that the government should declare that country is at the COVID-19 Risk level 04.

They say the COVID-19 Task Force and the Ministry of Health should take the necessary steps as soon as possible and monitor whether these measures are carried out properly.

The GMOA further says that the country’s vaccination process is outside the scope of the scientific method.

Through the statement, the GMOA also urges the government to provide the third dose or the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers as COVID-19 infections among the healthcare workers are on the rise.