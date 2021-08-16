Daily COVID case count climbs to 3,414 as deaths spike by 167

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 986 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3.414.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 362,074.

As many as 312,057 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 43,921 active cases are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has registered 167 more COVID-19 related fatalities on Sunday (August 15).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 6,263.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 103 males and 64 females.

Reportedly, among the victims are one male aged below 30 years, 36 victims aged between 30-59 years and 130 others aged 60 and above.