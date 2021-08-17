This weeks parliamentary sittings held only for Tuesday

August 16, 2021   10:47 pm

Considering the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane today (August 16) decided to hold this week’s sittings only for tomorrow August (17).

Accordingly, Parliament will convene tomorrow at 10.00 am and time will be allotted from 10.00 am to 11.00 am for ‘Questions for Oral Answers’ of the Members of Parliament.

Subsequently, from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill, 02 Orders under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act, 02 Resolutions under the Section 10 of the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235) will be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, time has been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time from 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm and Motion at the Adjournment Time moved by the government will be taken up for debate from 4.50 pm to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Monday, September 06 was set aside as the next Sitting Day and that day had been allotted for the Questions for Oral Answers at the previous meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

