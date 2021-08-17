Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of the central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.