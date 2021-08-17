Covid-19 Bill taken up for debate in Parliament today

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill is scheduled to be taken up for debate in the Parliament from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm today (Aug. 17).

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane yesterday (Aug. 16) decided to limit this week’s parliamentary sittings to one day.

Thereby, the House will convene at 10.00 am today.

The decision was taken after taking into consideration the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. Meanwhile, several parliamentarians including Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, SLPP MPs Rohana Dissanayake and Tissa Kuttiarachchi and SJB MP Dilip Wedaarachchi were also tested positive for the virus recently.

During today’s parliamentary session, time will be allotted from 10.00 am to 11.00 am for ‘Questions for Oral Answers’ of the Members of Parliament.

In addition, two Orders under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act, 02 Resolutions under the Section 10 of the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235) are also expected to be taken up for debate.

Subsequently, time will be allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time from 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm and Motion at the Adjournment Time moved by the government will be taken up for debate from 4.50 pm to 5.30 pm.