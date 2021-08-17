277 more people arrested for flouting quarantine regulations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 277 more people within the last 24 hours for failing to follow health protocols including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while in public.

Reportedly, a total of 54,889 arrests with regard to the aforementioned offences have been made since October 30, last year.

After the interprovincial travel restrictions were tightened last week, the police have beefed up monitoring at the 12 road blocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province.

As many as 1,784 vehicles and 3,222 people have been inspected by the police at the Western Province borders.

However, 635 individuals and 330 vehicles have been sent back for attempting to cross the provincial borders without permission.