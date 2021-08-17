Naval ship leaves for India to bring medical oxygen shipment to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Shakthi has left the Trincomalee Harbour for the Port of Chennai, India this morning (Aug. 17) to transport a shipment of medical grade oxygen to the island.

Accordingly, the ship will take the delivery ordered from the Indian government, in order to maintain the required medical grade oxygen stocks for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals island-wide, the Navy said in a statement.

On Saturday (Aug. 14), the government announced that it has decided to purchase 100 metric tons of oxygen from India. The decision came as the demand for supplemental oxygen increased exponentially with the alarmingly rapid spread of Delta COVID variant on the island and the spike in oxygen-dependent patients.

With a view to prevent possible delays in the ports in bringing the medical grade oxygen to the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne to make arrangements to transport the shipment via sea routes.

Responding swiftly to the President’s directives, the Navy has dispatched landing ship tanker SLNS Shakthi to the port of Chennai this morning, to take the freight home urgently.

Accordingly, the naval ship is scheduled to arrive port of Chennai, India by tomorrow evening (Aug. 18).

The Navy added that it will proceed with this service as required and stands ready at all times to apply itself at will, with an unwavering spirit to respond to any emergency situation in the country.