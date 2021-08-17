Locations of COVID vaccination clinics operating today

Locations of COVID vaccination clinics operating today

August 17, 2021   12:15 pm

COVID-19 inoculation programs will continue at several locations across the island today (Aug. 17) as well, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Accordingly, the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines is rolled out in 07 Grama Niladhari Divisions attached to Dehiowita MOH area in Sabaragamuwa Province.

AstraZeneca first doses will also be administered in two areas in Warakapola and Yatiyantota.

Meanwhile, four MOH Offices in Mannar District will roll out the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

More details of vaccination clinics are as follows:

 

Vaccination Centers on 17-0... by Adaderana Online

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories