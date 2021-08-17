Locations of COVID vaccination clinics operating today

COVID-19 inoculation programs will continue at several locations across the island today (Aug. 17) as well, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Accordingly, the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines is rolled out in 07 Grama Niladhari Divisions attached to Dehiowita MOH area in Sabaragamuwa Province.

AstraZeneca first doses will also be administered in two areas in Warakapola and Yatiyantota.

Meanwhile, four MOH Offices in Mannar District will roll out the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

More details of vaccination clinics are as follows:

Vaccination Centers on 17-0... by Adaderana Online