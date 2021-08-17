Twelve including children rescued from shop fire

A fire has erupted in the ground floor of a three-storey shopping centre located near the Kirbathgoda town on the Makola-Kiribathgoda road.

A total of 12 persons including children who were trapped inside the building have been rescued by the firefighters.

Five of them who were experiencing difficulty in breathing due to the smoke inhalation were meanwhile hospitalized for treatment.

According to the police, the firefighing units of Colombo and Gampaha municipal councils have controlled the fire.

The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is yet to be revealed.

Kiribathgoda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.