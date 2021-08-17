Three new Delta variant mutations found in Sri Lanka

Three new Delta variant mutations found in Sri Lanka

August 17, 2021   02:06 pm

Three new mutations of the Delta variant of COVID-19 virus have been identified in Sri Lanka, State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana told the Parliament.

He made this revelation addressing the parliamentary session on the current pandemic situation in the country.

A change in genetic codes SA 222V, SA 701S and SA 1078S was observed in the Delta variant cases found in the country and that these are spike mutations, the state minister.

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Temporary Provisions) Bill was taken up for debate in the Parliament this morning (Aug. 17).

