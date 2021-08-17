MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam tests Covid-19 positive

Jaffna District MP and Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Twitter message, the parliamentarian said that his wife, daughter and himself were showing symptoms of Covid-19 and therefore decided to get themselves tested.

All three of them had tested positive for the virus, according to the test results received this morning (17).

“We would therefore appreciate all those who have been in contact with us recently to have themselves tested and self-isolate,” the MP tweeted.