12-hour water cut in Wattala & several other areas tomorrow

Wattala, Hendala and several nearby areas will experience a 12-hour water cut tomorrow (August 18), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Thereby, the water supply will be interrupted from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm.

Elakanda, Alwis Town, Welikadamulla, Kerawalapitiya, Mabola, Hunupitiya, Wedikanda, Wewalduwa, Pransawatta, Kiribathgoda New Road, Padiliyathuduwa Road, Dalupitiya Road and Akbar Bridge areas will also be affected by this water cut.

Further information can be obtained via the hotline 1939, the NWSDB stated further.