Twelve parliamentary staff members test positive for Covid-19

Twelve staff members of the Sri Lanka Parliament have been identified as Covid-19 positive following the conducting of random rapid antigen tests at the parliamentary premises today (17).

Serjeant-at-Arms of Parliament Narendra Fernando said that a total of 275 persons had been subjected to antigen tests, carried out between 9.00 a.m. and 12 noon today at the premises.

This included several Members of Parliament (MPs), parliamentary staff members, security staff and media personnel.

Twelve of these staff members have been identified as Covid-19 positive while their close contacts have been quarantined. The relevant sections have also been disinfected, the Serjeant-at-Arms said.

He added that a decision has been taken to maintain the operations of the Parliament with a minimum staff from tomorrow until further notice.