Azath Salley remanded

Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley has been remanded until the 31st of August. The order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Salley was in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under detention orders.

On March 16, the Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) was arrested by the CID and was detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA).

The arrest was made over several controversial remarks Salley had made at a press conference with regard to the law of the country.