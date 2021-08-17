Health Minister defends decision to not lock down the country

New Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says COVID-19 vaccination and strict adherence to health guidelines are the only ways to deal with the pandemic.

Responding to questions raised by journalists during a media briefing held earlier today (Aug. 17), the health minister defended the government’s decision to not lock down the country entirely.

Even the countries with a robust economy implemented nationwide lockdown measures in the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, they were confronted by the pandemic again after reopening, he explained.

“Some people call for a two-week lockdown. We already had the country closed down for months, but what happened [after reopening]?”

Nearly 1.5 million employees in the public sector receive their monthly salaries without an issue, he added, pointing out that the situation of the self-employed people and daily wage earners must also be taken into consideration.