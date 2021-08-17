UNP leader calls on President to discuss pandemic situation

A meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken place this morning (Aug. 17).

The discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat is the result of a telephone conversation between the two yesterday.

The UNP leader has handed over a set of proposals to the President, pertaining to the mitigation of COVID-19.

Wickremesinghe also requested a meeting of party leaders to discuss the prevailing situation and relevant solutions with the participation of the Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Health.

The attention of the duo has also fallen on launching joint programs to seek remedies for the current pandemic situation.

Reportedly, the former Prime Minister’s views on hospital capacity, medicines and vaccination have drawn a positive response from the President.