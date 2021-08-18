SJB requests public to go into self-imposed lockdown

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has appealed to the general public to go into a self-imposed lockdown, at least during the next 10 days, as per the instructions and guidelines from medical experts.

A joint statement issued by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and MPs Rauff Hakeem, Mano Ganesan and Ameer Ali – the leaders of political parties affiliated with the SJB – alleged that the government has no intention or a plan of action to save the lives of the people.

The government is putting the lives of people at risk and it is responsible for each life claimed by the virus infection, the SJB stressed.

It is utterly regrettable that the government is turning a blind eye to its responsibilities as the COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control, the statement read.

Although national and international medical experts as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) have been calling for an urgent scientific lockdown in Sri Lanka, the government continues to disregard these instructions and to act arbitrarily, the SJB said further.