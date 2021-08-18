12-hour water cut in several areas including Wattala

August 18, 2021   11:07 am

Water supply for several areas including Wattala will be suspended from 10.00 am this morning (August 18) until 10.00 am in the night.

Wattala, Hedala, Elakanda, Alwis Town, Welikadamulla, Kerawalapitiya, Mabola, Hunupitiya, Wedkanda, Wewelduwa, Pranswatta, Kiribathgoda New Road, Padiliya Point Road, Dalupitiya Road, and Akbar Bridgewill be affected by the 12-hour water cut.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said the water cut is being imposed due to an upgrade in the water supply system.

