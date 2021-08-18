We are forced to seek international help on Easter attacks: Fr Cyril Gamini Fernando

The information revealed by former Attorney General Dappula de Livera on the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings must be divulged to the public immediately, says Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando.

Fr Fernando says that no justice has been done so far regarding these terror attacks.

He added that this would force them to seek international assistance.

Fr Fernando said, “We still do not see the truth about this being revealed. So we are being forced to seek international assistance. We believe that His Holiness and the Vatican’s Commission on Justice and Peace are looking into this.

We hope that the government will continue to implement these investigations, lawsuits, and further investigations, as well as the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on the Easter Attack. It is also important to uncover the conspiracy revealed by former Attorney General Dappula de Livera.”