Rishad Bathiudeen further remanded

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen has been further remanded as per an order by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The Former Minister was ordered to be remanded until September 01, when the case was taken up this morning (August 18).

Considering a request by the legal counsel appearing for the defendant, the court decided to hear the case on August 26, for the defense counsel to make submissions to the court.

The parliamentarian and his brother were arrested on April 24 for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who perpetrated the deadly terror attacks on April 21, 2019.

The former minister was taken into custody at his residence in Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo while his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen was apprehended in Wellawatte area.

They were initially interrogated under a 72-hour detention order obtained by the CID under the provisions of Article 6(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

However, a subsequent 90-day detention order was obtained pursuant to Article 9(1) of the PTA as the two arrestees need to be interrogated further.