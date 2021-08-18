Govt. aims to complete vaccinating all above 18 by September end

The government targets to complete vaccination of all Sri Lankans above the age of 18 years by the end of September, the Department of Government Information stated.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved purchasing 23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for this purpose.

Accordingly, 09 million doses of the China-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine and 14 million doses of the US-origin Pfizer vaccine will be purchased by the government.

The government had reportedly planned to implement the vaccination program for a population of 14 million.

By August 09, Sri Lanka had received 19.49 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Government Information Department stated.

Out of that stock, 11.26 million doses have been used as the first dose and 3.25 million doses as the second dose.