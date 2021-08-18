Licensed Banks not asked to devalue Sri Lanka Rupee - CBSL

Licensed Banks not asked to devalue Sri Lanka Rupee - CBSL

August 18, 2021   01:13 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) refutes the claims that it has requested licensed banks to ‘devalue’ the Sri Lankan Rupee.

Issuing a statement, CBSL says that it has observed messages being circulated claiming that licensed banks have been officially asked to devalue the Sri Lanka rupee with immediate effect.

However, there is no basis whatsoever for such claims, and the CBSL has not made any change to its stance or the operational arrangements on the determination of the exchange rate, the statement read.

The public is also advised not to rely on false and misleading information that is being circulated through social and conventional media.

Any official statement issued by the CBSL will be made by the Governor, Deputy Governor, or any other authorized official of the CBSL identified by name and designation, CBSL added.

