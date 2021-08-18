6,000 metric tons of rice to be imported from Pakistan

August 18, 2021   02:21 pm

Sri Lankan government has decided to import 6,000 metric tons of rice from Pakistan immediately as a solution for the prevailing shortage of rice in the market.

The relevant proposal was tabled by the Minister of Trade during the recent meeting of Cabinet of Ministers.

This rice shipment will be imported under the provisions of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, according to the Department of Government Information.

