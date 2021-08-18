Coronavirus: 2,188 more patients discharged upon recovery

A total of 2,188 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 316,528.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 365,683 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 42,700 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 6,434.