Sri Lanka records 170 more COVID-related deaths

Sri Lanka has registered 170 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (August 17).

This marks the tenth consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 100.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 6,604.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 84 males and 86 females.

None among the victims are aged below 30 years while 40 of them are aged between 30-59 years and 130 others are aged 60 and above.