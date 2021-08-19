New system to direct COVID patients for treatment & manage home quarantine in WP

New system to direct COVID patients for treatment & manage home quarantine in WP

August 19, 2021   09:27 am

A new procedure has been introduced for triaging COVID-infected patients in the Western Province in order to direct them to treatment centres and home-based care.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated that the procedure will be implemented from today (August 19).

Accordingly, those who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Western Province and are undergoing home-based care are urged to send a text message to the hotline 1904, informing their current health status.

 

New Procedure for Triaging COVID-Infected Persons for Hospitalization and Home-based Care by Adaderana Online on Scribd

