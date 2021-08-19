24 percent of population completed COVID-19 vaccination

Over five million Sri Lankans have completed the vaccination process against the COVID-19 virus as of yesterday (August 18).

Epidemiologists said 124,131 people were given the second dose yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have completed both doses to 5,124,185.

Accordingly, 24 percent of the country’s population has completed the COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, 12,019,193 people have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine; which is 56 percent of the population.

The Epidemiology Unit said that a total of 164,298 people were vaccinated under the Kovid-19 immunization program yesterday.