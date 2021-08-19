2,186 more patients recover from COVID-19

A total of 2,186 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 318,714.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 369,359 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 44,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 6,604.