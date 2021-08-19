New health guidelines issued for shopping malls revised

August 19, 2021   03:05 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has amended a new guideline issued on Wednesday (Aug. 18), with regard to permitted level of function for shopping malls.

Accordingly, shopping malls are allowed to operate, however, with a maximum of 25% of the total number of customers that can be accommodated in the space available at a given time.

In addition, the maximum number of customers permitted to enter the establishment should be displayed outside, Dr. Asela Gunawardena noted further.

The new guidelines issued on Wednesday read that shopping would remain closed until the 31st of August.

