Malwathu-Asgiri Chief Prelates urge President to lockdown country

Chief Prelates of the Malwathu-Asgiri Sects have written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requesting a country-wide lock for a period of one week.

The Chief Prelates pointed out that the entire country is facing a catastrophe due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The letter also noted that the health sectors have warned of the severity of the new mutant virus strains and the difficulty in controlling them due to their rapid spread.

Further, the World Health Organization has also warned of a major health crisis in Sri Lanka in the coming months, the letter reads.

Thereby, Chief Prelate of Malwathu Sect Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangalabhidhana Thero and Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Sect Ven. Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagnananda Thero have urged the President to impose a lockdown on the country for at least a period of a week on the advice and recommendations of health experts.

The Theros appealed to the President to control the spread of the disease by providing the necessary facilities to the people during the lockdown and protect lives.