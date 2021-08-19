COVID cases tally moves up as 2,720 more test positive

As many as 2,720 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 19), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 372,079.

At present, more than 46,700 virus-infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The tally of total recoveries reached 318,714 today as 2,186 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 6,600.