Over 97 percent of COVID-19 victims had not been vaccinated, data reveal

According to the Ministry of Health, 97.7% of those who succumbed to COVID-19 as of August 13 had not been vaccinated against the virus.

As per the data, Sri Lanka had witnessed 5,775 deaths from the coronavirus. Reportedly, 5,295 of them had not received any COVID-19 vaccine.

The remaining 480 victims had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, a total of 417 had died after receiving only one dose. This accounts for 7.2% of the total deaths.

The health sector estimates that 63 people died from the infection while receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is only 1.1% of the total deaths.