Ten allied political parties of the government have proposed to the President to lockdown the country for at least three consecutive weeks.

In a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, they have suggested seven measures to be taken to control the pandemic.

The political parties say that, despite being aware of the economic impact of closing the country, the number of COVID-19 cases will not go down to a level that can be handled by the hospital system without a lockdown.



The allied political parties have also suggested that an all-party mechanism be set up to deal with this national catastrophe and that a committee of experts from the health and economic sectors be appointed to advise it.

The letter also added that all officials involved in distorting data, especially in reporting on COVID-19 cases, should be punished without discrimination.

The letter was signed by Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero of Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya, Vasudeva Nanayakkara of the Democratic Left Front, Tissa Vitarana of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party, Wimal Weerawansa of the National Freedom Front, and Udaya Gammanpila of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya.

In addition, A. L. M. Athaullah of the National Congress, Tiran Alles of the United People’s Party, G. Weerasinghe of the Sri Lanka Communist Party, Asanka Navaratne of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Party, and Gevindu Kumaratunga of the ‘Yuthukama’ Organization have also signed the letter.