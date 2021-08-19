Daily Covid-19 cases count climbs to 3,793

August 19, 2021   08:31 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 1,073 persons shave tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the daily count of new cases in Sri Lanka to 3,793.

All new cases confirmed today are associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster. 

Accordingly, this brings the tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country thus far to 373,165.

A total of 47,847 infected patients are currently under medical care while total Covid-19 recoveries has increased to 318,714.

The death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka is 6,604.

