Sri Lanka confirms another 186 coronavirus deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 186 coronavirus related deaths for August 18, increasing the death toll in Sri Lank due to the virus to 6,790.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today includes 111 males and 75 females.

Four of the victims are below the age of 30 while another thirty-five are between the ages of 30 and 59.

The remaining 147 are aged 60 years and above.