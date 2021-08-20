Locations of COVID vaccination centres operating today

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at many locations across the country today (Aug. 20), the Ministry of Health announced.

Reportedly, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is rolled out in the Puttalam District while the second dose of Moderna vaccine is administered administered in several areas in Matale and Kandy districts.

Simultaneously, Sri Lanka Army-manned COVID inoculation clinics will also be carried on island-wide.

Thereby, people in the Colombo District can receive Sinopharm first and second doses at the Viharamahadevi Park, Sugathadasa Stadium and Werahera Army Medical Corps Camp (1 SLAMC).

In addition, army hospitals in Badulla, Kilinochchi, Anuradhapura and Mullaitivu will also administer the second doses of the China-made vaccine.

The army hospital in Narahenpita (AH(CBO)) is carrying out AstraZeneca vaccinations for people in the Colombo District.

In the meantime, army’s mobile vaccination teams will carry out Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccinations to people in the Kalutara District.

More details on vaccination centres are as follows:

