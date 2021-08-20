Island-wide quarantine curfew from tonight to Aug. 30

August 20, 2021   02:42 pm

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that a decision has been taken to impose quarantine curfew across the island with effect from 10.00 p.m. today (20) until 4.00 a.m. on August 30 (Monday).

He stated that essential services, apparel and agricultural sectors will function as normal during that period while pharmacies will also be permitted to operate as per usual. 

He stated that this decision was taken during the meeting with the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held at the Presidential Secretariat today. 

The Army Commander further said that the Sri Lanka Army and health sector will continue to carry out the vaccination of persons over the age of 60 during the quarantine curfew period. 

