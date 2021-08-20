Religious procession carrying Sacred Pinnacle and Crest-Gem of Sandahiru Stupa

The religious procession carrying the ‘Sacred Pinnacle’ and the ‘Crest-Gem’ of Sandahiru Stupa is scheduled to arrive at the Panadura Rankoth Viharaya this evening (Aug 20).

The revered articles of Sandahiru Stupa on a religious procession had commenced its passage from Horana Kurunduwatta Maha Viharaya amidst religious blessings, this morning.

From the beginning of its passage from Kurunduwatta Maha Viharaya, the religious procession which is carrying two revered articles is scheduled to arrive at Rankoth Viharaya while passing Gonapola, Kahathuduwa, Kesbewa and Bandaragama.

The parading of sacred articles would be presided over by Venerable Maha Sanga amidst the religious blessings throughout the exposition.

Police Divisions of the respective areas will control the traffic and strict healthcare measures will be in place during the programme, the Defence Ministry said.

Accordingly, the ‘Crest-Gem’ and the ‘Sacred Pinnacle’ will be kept at the Panadura Rankoth Viharaya on Friday (Aug 20).