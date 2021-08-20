Navy intercepts boat smuggling Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 50M

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a boat smuggling 168.75kg of Kerala cannabis in the sea area off Thondamanaru on Thursday (Aug. 19).

Three suspects and the dinghy used to smuggle the contraband have been taken into custody during this special operation conducted by the Northern Naval Command.

Upon being spotted by the naval personnel, three individuals aboard the dinghy speeding towards the land had attempted to throw several sacks overboard and flee the scene.

However, the boat was intercepted while the suspects were placed under the naval custody.

Further inspections carried out by naval craft in the sea area have led to the recovery of five polythene sacks cast away by the suspects. The sacks contained 168kg and 750g of Kerala cannabis stuffed in 75 packages.

Reportedly, the street value of the seized the Kerala cannabis consignment is believed to be over Rs. 50 million.

The three suspects were identified as residents of Silawathura and Mamunei, aged between 21-28 years.

The accused, along with the seized stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy, have been handed over to the Kankasanthurai Police for onward legal action.

In a separate special operation conducted by a team of Rapid Action Boat Squadron attached to the North-western Naval Command by means of Inshore Patrol Craft Z 130 and Z 230, covering the sea and beach areas of Ippantivu in Kalpitiya, three more suspects were apprehended, after searching a suspicious dinghy at Ippantivu lagoon.

The dinghy had been loaded with about 650kg of dried turmeric (in 21 sacks) attempted to be smuggled in by the suspects.

These three suspects have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Sinnapadu, along with the consignment of contraband for onward legal proceedings.