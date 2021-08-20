Kandy Esala Perahera to continue without public participation

In spite of the quarantine curfew, the Kandy Esala Perahera will continue without public participation, as a mark of respect to the Sacred Tooth Relic, says the Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva.

The announcement came after the government notified that an sland-wide quarantine curfew is expected to come into force from 10.00 pm today (Aug. 20) until 4.00 am on Aug. 30.

Accordingly, the procession will be held with adherence to health guidelines due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

The first Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala festival paraded the streets on August 13.

Meanwhile, the Randoli Perahera, which commenced on August 18, is paraded over five days until its final procession on the night of Nikini Full Moon Poya Day (August 22).

Kandy Esala Perahera festival will conclude following the ‘water cutting’ (Diya Kepeema) ceremony at four Maha Devale on August 23.