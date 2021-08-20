Roads, highways construction to continue during quarantine curfew period

Construction work of roads and highways across the country will continue as per usual despite the quarantine curfew, says Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando.

Those who are employed in the construction sector can accordingly report to work by using their employee identity card as a curfew pass, the minister stated further.

The government decided to impose an island-wide quarantine curfew with effect from 10.00 p.m. today (August 20) until 4.00 a.m. on August 30 (Monday).

The decision was taken during the meeting with the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

In addition, essential services, export, apparel and agricultural sectors have been given the greenlight to function as normal during this period. Further, pharmacies are also permitted to operate as per usual.