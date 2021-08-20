Presidents special address to the nation

August 20, 2021   08:53 pm

Every citizen above 30 years of age is expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the 10th of September, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing the nation today (Aug. 20), the President remarked nearly 98% of the population aged over 30 years have received the vaccine so far, while approximately 43% of them were fully vaccinated.

The President is hopeful that the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths reported in the country would see a decline with the ramped-up inoculation drive.

He stressed vaccination is the only solution to mitigate COVID as suggested by the World Health Organization and medical experts.

The President went on to speak about the special efforts he had taken to import vaccines to Sri Lanka by personally contacting the Heads of State of India, China and other vaccine-manufacturing countries.

