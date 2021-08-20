Sri Lanka confirms record daily high of 195 COVID deaths

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as a record high of 195 new fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Thursday (August 19).

This is the highest number of deaths reported within a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 6,985.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 98 males and 97 females.

As many as 151 deaths were reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years.

In addition, 43 individuals aged between 30-59 years and one male below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.