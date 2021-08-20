COVID vaccination programs to continue during quarantine curfew

COVID-19 inoculation drive will continue despite the quarantine curfew, says General Shavendra Silva, the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

The army commander noted that vaccine recipients who are scheduled to receive their second doses can get themselves vaccinated at respective clinics.

An island-wide quarantine curfew came into effect from 10.00 pm today (August 20). It will be enforced until 4.00 am on the 30th of August (Monday).

Essential services, export, apparel and agricultural sectors are allowed to function as normal during that period while pharmacies will also be permitted to operate as per usual.

The decision was taken during the meeting with the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held at the Presidential Secretariat today.