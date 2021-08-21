Heavy rainfall above 100mm expected in six provinces

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance, thundershowers are expected to develop over the most parts of the island during today (Aug.21) and tomorrow (Aug. 22), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central, Uva, Northern, North-central, Eastern and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm and cloudy skies can be expected at some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere, particularly in the evening or night.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (25-35) kmph and it can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.